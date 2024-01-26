Broos optimistic Mudau will be fit for battle against Morocco

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has given a positive update on defender Khuliso Mudau, expressing hope that he will be fit for their round-of-16 match against Morocco on Tuesday.

South Africa will cross swords with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the Stade de San Pédro. Kick-off is at 10pm (local time).

Mudau, who has been the preferred right-back over Nyiko Mobbie, was substituted after picking up an injury in their goalless draw against Tunisia midweek.

Fears allayed

Many ardent Bafana supporters have expressed concerns, but Broos has since allayed them by stating that the Mamelodi Sundowns star will be fit to play against Morocco in their crucial knockout match.

“We had two problems after the game against Tunisia; Mothobi [Mvala] got a direct kick. Not really a problem; he’s treated,” Broos said during a press conference on Friday.

“It might not be a problem for Tuesday. When I saw Khuliso walk on Tuesday, I had doubts, but the next day he was walking again. He’s having treatment and is progressing well.

“I’m optimistic that Khuliso will be ready for the team.”

Bafana in high spirits

Bafana booked their place in the last 16 of the Afcon after finishing second in Group E, four points ahead of Namibia and Tunisia. Mali were the winners of the group with five points.

Ronwen Williams, the goalkeeper and captain, stated that the team is in a good mood and that on game day, the outcome will matter more than how well they perform.

“In the last three games, we played in three different ways. We showed that we can build from the back, go direct, fight, and be physical as well,” Williams said.

“It’s not all about playing good football. Yes, that’s what we’re known for, but results are more important, and the guys have seen that as well.”

