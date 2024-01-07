Soccer

Broos upbeat as Bafana head to the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
Broos

South African national team coach Hugo Broos is upbeat about Bafana Bafana’s prospects as their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afrcon) began in earnest yesterday.

The 23-man squad is in camp in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, for the team tune-up ahead of the start of the continental showpiece on January 13.

Bafana begin their Afcon campaign in Group E against Mali on January 16, in the city of Kirogho.

