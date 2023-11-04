Caf changes AFL final fixture to accommodate Soweto derby

The Confederation African Football (Caf) has made a decision to accommodate the Soweto derby that is taking place at the FNB Saturday November 11 by postponing their African Football League (AFL) final to the following day.

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Wydad Athletic of Morocco in the final that was initially pencilled for the same day as the biggest game in the country, the Soweto derby. It will be second leg after with the first round to be played on Sunday November 5.

Reads Caf statement: “The second leg will be played in Tshwane, South Africa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, 12 November 2023 at 15H00 local time (13H00 GMT and 15H00 Cairo time) where the Inaugural African Football League (“AFL”) Champions will be crowned.

The African Football League (“AFL”) is a CAF competition established in partnership with FIFA. One of the main objectives of the African Football League (“AFL”) is to ensure that the quality of African Club football is globally competitive and commercially viable.”

African Football League (“AFL”) Prize Money:

The Winner of the Inaugural African Football League (“AFL”) will receive Prize Money of USD 4 Million.

The other Prize Monies are:

Runner-up: $3 million

Semi-finalists: $1,7 million each

Quarter-finalists: $1 million each

