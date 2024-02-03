Captain fantastic Williams steers Bafana into Afcon semis

Bafana Bafana have advanced to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semi-finals after beating Cape Verde 2-1 on penalty kicks, thanks to the heroics of skipper Ronwen Williams, who miraculously saved four penalties.

South Africa will now meet up with rivals Nigeria, in what will be a mouthwatering and bragging rights encounter on Wednesday.

For the third time running, coach Hugo Broos named an unchanged side, with Evidence Makgopa leading the attack as the lone striker.

His opposite number, Bubista made two changes to the team that edged past Mauritania. Deroy Duarte and danger man Bebe started from the bench, which saw Rocha Santos and Garry Rodrigues start ahead of them.

Bafana started the game on the front foot, as they controlled some phases of the game with some good passage of play in the opposition’s final third but did not pose any threat in front of goal.

Towards the break, tables turned as the Islanders took the game to South Africa, but neither side could break the deadlock as they went into half-time goalless.

In the second half, it was end-to-end stuff as both teams were in search of a breakthrough, creating enough goal-scoring opportunities to take the lead, but the final passes let both teams down.

Both coaches made changes as they were desperate to find that one crucial goal that would ultimately open up the game.

Broos made two changes, which saw Percy Tau and Thapelo Morena make way for Mihlali Mayambela and Thapelo Maseko.

Bubista introduced Bebe and Gilson Tavares for captain Ryan Mendes and Rodrigues. The two substitutes made an instant impact, as they were becoming a nuisance for the South African defence, as they kept on banging on the Bafana door.

In stoppage time, Williams made a world-class save when Tavares broke the Bafana defensive line and found himself one-on-one with the skipper, but the Mamelodi Sundowns man’s fingertip save was enough to keep the score goalless and take the game to extra-time.

Right at the start of extra-time, South Africa almost broke the deadlock, but goalkeeper Vozinha was called to action and pulled a spectacular double save when he denied Mayambela and Makgopa at close range.

The efforts by both sides to find the back of the net were not enough, as the game went straight to a penalty shootout.

Williams showed why he is SA’s number-one goalkeeper when he led by example, stepping up when the team needed him the most, by saving four penalties after a pulsating shootout.

