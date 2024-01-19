Chiefs, Pirates new sponsor SuperSportBet officially up & running

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ new sports betting partner SuperSportBet officially launched its betting and casino platform on Friday.

New sports betting journey

MultiChoice, who partnered with sports betting company Kingmakers, recently announced that they will be embarking on a new sports betting journey with two of the most successful and globally recognised football clubs on the African continent.

In attendance was South African football icon Stanely “Screamer” Tshabalala, former Pirates stars Edward Motale. Also present was Teboho Moloi and Chiefs legend Willard Katsande, amongst others.

The launch was held at the SuperSport studios in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Two biggest clubs

Speaking to the media after the launch SuperSportBet GM Barrie Swart explained why Chiefs and Pirates were specifically targeted.

“We particularly picked Chiefs and Pirates because they are the biggest [clubs],” Swart told Sunday World.

“We have aligned ourselves with the biggest sporting brands in the country and probably on the continent. This is in terms of sports broadcasting and the clubs themselves.

“It’s not to say there will be no possibility of further sponsorships down the line. Whether that be of teams in soccer or other sporting codes.

“We are just starting out, but partnering with such huge brands as a new entry in the market, we see that as a huge win. It’s a huge win for KingMakers and SuperSportBet. So, that is why we targeted them to begin with.”

Chiefs grateful for the new partnership

Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung said the club is grateful to have acquired yet another major sponsor. She said that they hope to add more value to the supporters through the betting platform.

“We are just thankful to have a partner like SuperSportBet. They have come on board to be a partner with us and engage with our support base,” Motaung said.

“How are we leveraging it? We are going to give value to our supporters by making sure that they enjoy the game from a different perspective.”

All about the brand

Despite struggling to deliver on the pitch, Amakhosi has somehow been able to attract more sponsorship deals. Motaung said the nature of the brand “Kaizer Chiefs” has assisted the club in ensuring that it is still appealing to other brands.

“We are very fortunate and thankful to be able to bring in sponsors even when the club may not be winning tournaments and games,” she added.

“We are thankful to the nature of brand we have. But we are certainly also looking forward to making sure that we give value to our partners, that is very key.”

