Downs beef up squad with purported R46m signing from Argentina

Mamelodi Sundowns, the DStv Premiership champions, formally announced on Thursday that they have signed Argentine international Matías Esquivel.

Esquivel signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Brazilians after leaving his former employer, Club Atlético Lanús.

“Welcome to the home of the champions, Matas,” Sundowns said in a statement.

The 24-year-old reportedly completed the transfer to the Brazilians in a $2.5-million (R46.7-million) deal.

He played 95 games for Atlético Lanús, scoring seven goals and dishing out 12 assists in the Primera Division.

The 24-year-old also spent a term on loan at CA Talares, where in 31 games, he contributed four assists and six goals.

Marcelo Allende, Gaston Sirino, Junior Mendieta, and Lucas Ribeiro Costa are among the other South Americans that Esquivel joins at Sundowns.

The talented midfielder joins Masandawana as their second January addition, after defender Zuko Mdunyelwa signed a long-term contract from Gqeberha-based Chippa United in December.

Preparations are under way

The Argentinean’s signing will be beneficial for the Brazilians, especially with players like Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko, Thapelo Morena, and Peter Shalulile still competing in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

As Sundowns returned from their break to prepare for the second half of the season, Esquivel is reported to have also hit the ground running and joined up with his new teammates at Chloorkop.

With three games remaining, Sundowns are comfortably leading the log standings with 35 points, six points ahead of Cape Town City in position two.

Masandawana’s next match in the DStv Premiership is scheduled for February 14 at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, Kwazulu-Natal, against Golden Arrows.

After two consecutive goalless draws against Cape Town City and Polokwane City, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and his team will be hoping to get back on track after adding two new players to their roster.

