Embattled Moroka Swallows dismiss 22 players

It is not raining but pouring for PSL club Moroka Swallows. The beleaguered top-flight outfit has dismissed 22 players who went on strike that resulted in the club forfeiting two PSL fixtures and getting a hefty sanction from the league’s Disciplinary Committee.

Swallows failed to honour their December league fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows after players downed tools due to alleged unpaid salaries.

The Dube Birds, under eccentric and overzealous club boss David Mogashoa, are reported to be undergoing financial challenges. The former glamour club has been plagued by scandals of unpaid or late payment of salaries in recent times.

The club has since instituted a virtual disciplinary hearing against the players who decided not to honour matches. The 22 players are Daniel Akpeyi, Thakasani Mbanjwa, Buhle Thompson, Bongani Sam, Mthokozisi Shwabule, Sipho Sibiya, Lantshane Phalane, Ephraim Mangweni, Tshediso Patjie, Wandisile Letlabika, Givemore Khupe, Thandolwethu Ngwenya, Wade Poole, Siyabonga Khumalo, Falakhe Tshanini, Olwethu Khumalo, Strydom Wambi, Rampa Mkhuseli, Ntsako Makhubela, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Kwanda Mngonyama and Tlakusani Mthethwa.

Reads part of the disciplinary hearing outcome: “The employees (players) could not honour their fixtures as per the PSL schedule which resulted in their club losing six points and further costing the club to pay an amount equivalent to R400 000 in terms of which about R600 000 has been suspended with terms and conditions. Such kind of misconducts have brought the name itself into disrepute and embarrassment within the football fraternity.”

“After consideration of all the factors above, I find the employment relationship cannot be sustained and dismissal is the only appropriate sanction. Generally, is not acceptable to dismiss employees on first occasion of incident however some circumstances similar to the case warrant that a sanction of dismissal be militated herein even if the employees are the first transgressors. In the circumstances I submit that the employees be dismissed with immediate effect,” reads the statement further.

This is a developing story…