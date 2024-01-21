Gatvol Komphela ‘itching’ to dump troubled Swallows

Problems at embattled PSL club Moroka Swallows are piling up, with the latest coming out of the Dube Birds’ nest being that coach Steve Komphela is gatvol and could be considering to leave the club.

It is alleged that Komphela no longer wants to remain with the club because of the shenanigans that have engulfed the beleaguered club.

On Friday, news emerged that the club was getting rid of 22 players who went on a go-slow last month. The fact that the 22, which includes senior players, have been sacked by the club, has also put Komphela in a fix and under pressure.

