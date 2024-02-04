Gutsy Bafana Bafana storm into Afcon semis in style

Against all odds, Bafana Bafana have set themselves up for a tantalising Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semi-final clash against red-hot rivals Nigeria after they defeated Cape Verde 2-1 via the lottery of a penalty shoot-out last night.

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was the hero after he saved four penalty kicks from Blue Sharks players.

After defeating Fifa World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in the quarterfinals, the South Africans were the favourites going into the encounter, but the small Island country wanted to upset the applecart, but it was not to be as SA reached their first Afcon semifinal since the year 2000.

