I always wanted to join a team like Sundowns – Thembinkosi Lorch

Thembinkosi Lorch, the new Mamelodi Sundowns signing, says he has always wanted to play for the DStv Premiership champions.

This comes after big spenders Sundowns announced one of the biggest January signings in the history of the PSL when they confirmed the acquisition of the Pirates star on transfer deadline day on Friday night.

“I always wanted to join a team like Sundowns. I am happy to be here and I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of the team,” Lorch told the Sundowns media.

The 30-year-old will play alongside the likes of midfield maestro Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule, amongst other big stars at Masandawana.

On Friday night, Pirates confirmed in a brief statement that the club would be parting ways with the skillful midfielder.

“Thembinkosi Lorch is to leave Orlando Pirates Football Club after a discussion between the chairman Dr Irvin Khoza and the Mamelodi Sundowns hierarchy,” read the statement.

Pirates thank Nyoso for contribution

“The club thanks ‘Nyoso’ for his immense contribution by adding another page in the history of the club. We wish him and his family well in his future sporting pursuit.”

The former DStv Premiership Player of the Season became the third January signing for the star-studded Sundowns.

The Brazilians have already announced deals with midfielders Matias Esquivel from Argentina and Cape Town-born Tashreeq Matthews from Swedish club IK Sirius.

Esquivel last played for Club Atlético Lanús in the Argentine Primera División.

In December, Masandawana also completed the signing of defender Zuko Mdunyelwa on a long-term deal from Chippa United.

Lorch follows the likes of the late Gift Leremi, Lebohang Mokoena, Teko Modise and Oupa Manyisa who also switched directly from Pirates to Sundowns.

Legendary defender Mbulelo ‘OJ’ Mabizela, Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi and Andile Jali are also some of the former Pirates stars that joined the Brazilians after returning from Europe.

Nyoso, as Lorch is fondly known in the South African football fraternity, leaves the Buccaneers after eight years.

He made a total of 176 appearances, contributing 34 goals and 30 assists as well as lifting four trophies – three MTN8 titles and one Nedbank Cup.

