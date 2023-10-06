I don’t remember an easy cup final, says coach Rulani

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is aware of the difficult task they are facing ahead of the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

This much anticipated clash is a repeat of last year’s Wafa Wafa cup semifinals where the Buccaneers ran riot and walloped Sundowns 3-0 in Polokwane, with Monnapule Saleng announcing his arrival with a brace.

But in terms of head-to-head, Sundowns have an advantage over the Sea Robbers. In the last five matches in all competitions, Sundowns recorded four wins, with Bucs winning the MTN8 semi-finals.

Sundowns go into the match as favorites, after nailing Bucs 1-0 in a league match at the Orlando Stadium last month.

Encounters between the two clubs are known for their entertaining football and electrifying atmosphere when the game gets underway.

Said Mokwena ahead of the match: “We have been preparing well. We are playing very difficult opposition who have some very good players on the pitch.

“We are playing against defending champions and that is what cup competitions are about, we trust our players understand the meaning of the game.

“I do not remember an easy final, and once you get to the final, it becomes much difficult than the semifinals.”

“They (Sundowns) are playing their third cup final as a group and we know, we understand the magnitude of the assignment. We have to go for it as well.

“The players have been working hard and responding well. Almost every game we lose a player against Pirates with a very severe injury.

“Haashim Domingo in the Carling Black Label, [Abubeker] Nassir is still not here because of the situation with Siyabonga Mpontshane.

“In the last game, Nkosinathi Sibisi took Marcelo Allende out on the halfway line with his studs up, a two-footed tackle and Marcelo hasn’t really recovered from that.

“So, I’m hoping for a game that doesn’t have too much of those and we have more football you know,” Mokwena added.

