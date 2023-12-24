‘I have not discovered my best starting XI yet at Chiefs’ – Johnson

Despite winning three consecutive games with a relatively consistent starting line-up, Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says he has not yet discovered his best starting XI.

Narrow victory

Chiefs produced a narrow 1-0 victory against Richards Bay during their DStv Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This was thanks to a delightful goal from range by midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo. He ensured that Amakhosi maintained their winning streak to three games on a trot.

Johnson, who is steering the Amakhosi ship on interim basis, has only made two changes to his starting line-up in the last three games. Those changes only came against Richards Bay.

Striker Ranga Chivaviro and midfielder workhorse Sibongiseni Mthethwa made way for South American duo of Jasond Gonzalez and Edson Castillo. Mthethwa was confirmed to have picked up an injury during training.

“It’s only been two months [since joining Kaizer Chiefs], we have found something. Whether we found a diamond or not. But I am not a magician to say we have found the right combination,” Johnson said during a post-match press conference.

Work in progress

“But we are working on it [getting the right combination] slowly. And I think we can only get better from here.”

Meanwhile, with the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, Johnson says they will use the Afcon break as a mini pre-season for the team to gear up for the second round of fixtures.

Mini break for players

“After the last game of the year [against Sekhukhune United], we will give the players about 10 to 12 days off,” said the former AmaZulu mentor and Al Ahly assistant coach.

“We will then come back and go on a small mini pre-season camp. [This is because] we have a lot of things to do [with the players] to show them what football is under this banner that says Kaizer Chiefs.

“And then we will get ready for the next half of the season.”

