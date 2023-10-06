It was not easy leaving Mamelodi Sundowns, says Steve Komphela

At the start of the 2023/2024 DStv Premiership campaign, no one could have imagined Steve Komphela joining Moroka Swallows as head coach. The former Bafana Bafana coach has since admitted that it was not easy leaving his comfort zone at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Komphela made an unprecedented switch from Sundowns to Swallows in July this year by virtue of mutual agreement between the two parties.

His move raised a lot of questions, with recent reports alleging that the well-travelled coach was left with no option but to head for the exit door as Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena did not need his expertise anymore in the technical team.

During a post-match press conference after their uninspiring 0-0 stalemate draw against Chippa United, Komphela opened up about how difficult it was transitioning from the milk and honey of Chloorkop to the austere conditions at Dobsonville.

“Like any other person, you wouldn’t love to see yourself leaving a position like Mamelodi Sundowns,” Komphela told the media.

“Everyone would wish to see themselves in Parktown [Orlando Pirates] or at Naturena [Kaizer Chiefs] because it’s comfortable and cushy – but in every blessing lies and burden.

“Sometimes it’s always best to go to modest environments, where you can literally develop a product… and in those environments there is a higher level of appreciation than environments that are used to success.

“So, it wasn’t easy [to leave Sundowns] but since I come from humble beginnings and a product of making your own name, and as such you are not attached to luxury, so you got to be at a level where you understand that an opportunity in an environment that does not have, calls for your expertise that you should come and be part of that improvement, and that is a beautiful challenge.”

Even though it’s still early days at the helm, Komphela has made some visible improvements at the clubs, with the Dube Birds currently occupying position three in the log standings.

After the international break, Komphela will travel with his birds to his old home ground in Loftus Versfeld, where they will lock horns against the Brazilians.

