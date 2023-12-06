It’s 10 out of 10 for Downs as they stretch lead at the top of the log

Mamelodi Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership after they registered yet another victory, beating a determined AmaZulu side 1-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday night.

This means that the defending champions have managed to keep a 100% record, winning all their 10 matches in the league so far. This is a statement of intent and a stern warning to the rest of the clubs from Sundowns that ‘catch us if you can’.

Sundowns have 30 points under their belt with second-placed Cape Town City sitting on 25 points. The most worrisome statistic is that with the five-point lead that they have opened, Sundowns still have three games in hand.

It might have been a narrow, lucky win for the Brazilians but as coach Rulani Mokwena admitted after the match, it is the three points that matter as they look to wrap up the league title pretty soon.

The game started at a rather pedestrian pace with Sundowns asking the more difficult questions. They were rewarded with a penalty in the 19th minute after Usuthu’s skipper Mbongeni Gumede pulled Sundowns’ dribbling wizard Themba “Mshishi” Zwane inside the 18-area.

It was a clumsy challenge from the veteran Usuthu defender, and it was not difficult for Zwane to hoodwink the referee into pointing to the penalty spot. Lucas Ribeiro easily converted from the spot for the only goal of the game.

The home side suffered a major setback when they were forced to make an early substitution when their hardworking midfielder Thembela Sikhakhane was replaced by Celimpilo Ngema in the 37th minute.

Usuthu returned from the half-time break with more energy, and they started harassing the Downs back four. They did put the ball in the back of the net via Pule Ekstein, but the referee and the linesman signaled for off-sides.

Sensing trouble, Sundowns coach Mokwena made a tactical substitution when he pulled out Marcelo Allende and Ribeiro for Thapelo Morena and Lesiba Nku respectively to stabilise things in midfield. AmaZulu pushed forward to at least steal a point, but it was no to be as Downs were desperate to take all the spoils.