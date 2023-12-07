It’s not only our responsibility to chase Sundowns – Riveiro

Jose Riveiro has poured cold water on the suggestion that Orlando Pirates are the only team strong enough to stop the agonising dominance by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Spaniard is adamant it is every club’s responsibility to ensure that the league defending champions are brought to halt.

Sundowns have somewhat turned the DStv Premiership into what would be called a farmer’s league. The Pretorians are now strolling towards their seventh league title in a row after just 10 wins after 10 games so far this season. With three games in hand, the Brazilians are five points ahead of second placed Cape Town City.

Bucs to face Galaxy

Speaking during a media open day at Rand Stadium on Thursday ahead of their clash against TS Galaxy on Saturday, Riveiro said his side can only do so much to stop Sundowns, and other teams should step up to take responsibility as well.

“When you look at some of our games that we played, the results are something that we can’t control and there is just nothing we can do about it,” Riveiro said.

“If you talk about the team that is currently leading the log (Sundowns), they have accumulated 30 points in 10 games and that is something exceptional.

“But that is something that is not only our responsibility to stop because we only face them two times in the league per season and the league is also 30 games.

“So, if you finish the season competing against an opponent that wins every game, there is nothing you can do than congratulate them and try again next time. But sooner than later that is going to change.”

Pirates go into the game against Galaxy high in confidence, having won back-to-back Soweto derbies against Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows.

The Buccaneers are currently sixth on the log with 19 points.

