Jay-Jay Okocha endorses Mosimane’s rumoured link with Nigeria

Legendary Jay-Jay Okocha has endorsed the idea of Pitso Mosimane joining the Super Eagles as coach, saying the well-travelled South African-born mentor would add value to the Nigeria national team.

This at the back of rumours linking Mosimane to the Nigeria national team job after current head coach Jose Peseiro came under fire following a disappointing start to their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, where they drew against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

In a wide-ranging interview with a contingent of South African Football Journalists’ Association, Jingles, as Mosimane is fondly known, openly admitted that he would be keen to coach at national team.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach is a free agent after parting ways with Al Wahda of the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking during the Bundesliga 60-year celebration in Sandton, north of Johannesburg on Thursday, Okocha said he would be delighted to see a coach of Mosimane’s calibre take over the reins at the Super Eagles.

One of the best African coaches

“Of course, he is someone that can coach the Nigeria national team. I think Pitso, without any doubt, is one of the best African coaches,” Okocha said.

“His track record is there for everyone to see and if we [Nigeria] can get a coach like that, he will add value to our football.

“A coach that has a lot of experience in Africa. I don’t know how true that is [the rumours], but of course a coach of Pitso Mosimane’s calibre is most welcome to us.”

Okocha said he does not believe the Super Eagles are where they are supposed to be, despite being a star-studded side with the likes of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, and Atalanta midfielder Ademola Lookman, among others.

“I don’t think we’re where we supposed to be,” he said.

“We have always believed that we’re one of the best in Africa, but of course recently we’ve not had the results to match that status.

“We might have lost a bit of that respect and fear that we’ve had during our era, and this is what we’re trying to bring back.

“We’ve got very good young players now, but it’s all about getting them to play as a team and not as individual superstars.

“So, this is where the coaches will have to come in place. But without any doubt, I think we have a good team.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content