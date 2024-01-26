Jurgen Klopp stepping down as Liverpool coach

Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old will continue to manage the team through its remaining 2023–24 games before ending his illustrious eight-and-a-half years as manager of Anfield, which has seen the team win six major trophies under his direction.

This comes after Klopp led the Reds to another Wembley final on Wednesday night.

At the end of the season, elite development coach Vitor Matos, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, and Peter Krawietz will also leave their posts.

Lijnders is eager to pursue a career in management.

Smooth transition

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp confirmed his decision and gave the reasons for it as well as the rationale for the announcement today.

He stressed the importance of getting clarification as soon as possible to set the stage for a smooth transition to occur eventually.

“I know that’s shocking for many people right now when they hear it for the first time, but clearly I can explain it — or at least try to explain it,” said Klopp.

“I adore every aspect of this team, the city, our supporters, the staff, and this club in particular. I adore everything. But the fact that I am choosing to go with this choice nonetheless demonstrates my conviction that it is the right one.

“It’s that, in a word, I’m getting low on energy. Naturally, I have no issues at all right now. I have known for a while that I will eventually need to make an announcement, but for now, everything is perfect.

“I am aware that I am unable to complete the task repeatedly. The respect and affection I had for you developed during the years we spent together, the time we spent together, and the experiences we had. The truth is the least I owe you, and that is all I have to say.”

Appointment transformed the club

Klopp was appointed manager of Liverpool on October 8 2015. That choice would transform the club and restore its reputation as a major player, both domestically and internationally.

Liverpool has won the FA Community Shield, the UEFA Super Cup, the Fifa Club World Cup, the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the UEFA Champions League under Klopp’s direction.

He said: “I must briefly clarify that although the public may only see me when I work on the touchline, in training sessions, and in other settings, the bulk of my activities take place in the context of these types of events.

“That implies that once a season begins, the following season is essentially already planned.

“We were discussing possible signings and where we may travel when it occurred to me that I’m not sure I’m here anymore. I was stunned by that realisation.”

