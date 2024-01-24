Kekana says Bafana must not get carried away by Namibia victory

Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana says they must not get carried away by their previous result ahead of their crucial clash. The clash is against Tunisia at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

The match will kick-off today at 7pm (local time).

Beaming with confidence

Bafana go into their final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group E encounter against Tunisia beaming with confidence. This is following their impressive 4-0 victory against Namibia at the weekend.

Coach Hugo Broos’ men firmly have their Afcon fate in their own hands. This is because a win or a draw will be enough to book them a spot in the round of 16 of the exciting competition.

However, South Africa will be going up against a Tunisian side that is in danger of crashing out of the Afcon. This will be the case, should they not get maximum points against Bafana.

Languishing at the bottom

Bafana are currently sitting on number two on the table. While the north Africans are languishing at the bottom with one point.

Kekana, who started the match in an all Mamelodi Sundowns defence against the Brave Warriors, said they can’t be complacent. He said Tunisia will throw everything at them in their mission to qualify for the knockout stages.

“We understand that we got a good victory against Namibia, but it is not the end.” Kekana said during press conference in Korhogo, Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

“It only gets tougher each and every game. We are going to prepare well as a team and stay grounded. Because we don’t want to get carried away because of the previous results.

Aiming to stay in tournament

“So, our job is to go into the game prepared as best as possible and try to get a positive result so we can stay in the tournament.

“To be fair to Namibia, I think they had a good game. It didn’t look like the Tunisians underestimated them too much.

“I think they just gave a good account of themselves and pushed to try and win that game. And obviously, we can’t be complacent on our side.”

Mali and Namibia

Meanwhile, Mali and Namibia will also be battling it out in their final group match at the Stade de San Pédro.

Mali and Namibia have four points and three points, respectively. A win or draw result will be enough for both teams to advance to the next round of the Afcon.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content