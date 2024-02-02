Lorch eager to team up with Zwane, Mokoena at Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns new signing Thembinkosi Lorch says he can’t wait to team up with the club’s star midfielders Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena.

Zwane and Mokoena are among the nine Sundowns players in the Bafana Bafana suad which is flying the country’s flag high at the 2023 Africa Cup on Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

Lorch has hit the ground running at Sundowns, after being spotted attending his first training session at Chloorkop.

The 30-year-old made an unexpected switch from Orlando Pirates to the league champions on the last day of the transfer window period. The move has sent shockwaves across the South African football fraternity.

Among the concerns raised by fans is whether Lorch will fit in in the already star-studded Sundowns squad.

Despite that, Nyoso, as Lorch is fondly known, says he is looking forward to linking up with the midfield duo and the rest of the Masandwana players.

“It will be good to meet up again with Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams and many others from Bafana Bafana,” Lorch told the Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine.

“I look forward to working with them and contributing to the success of the team here at Sundowns.”

Nine years with Buccaneers

Lorch spent a total of nine years as a Buccaneer after joining the club from Maluti FET College in 2015.

He was then loaned out to Cape Town All Stars (2015-2016) and Chippa United (2016-2017). In 2017, he returned to Pirates, where he became a key figure for the team.

Lorch has admitted that leaving the club that gave him his breakthrough was not easy.

“Leaving was tough, given the time I spent wearing the Pirates jersey and the love I received from the fans.

“However, I believe that making this move is a crucial step in my career at this time. Being in this new environment and joining a winning team like Sundowns feels incredibly satisfying.

Lorch has also sent a heartfelt message to the Masandwana supporters, promising them to add to the club’s success.

“I promise them that they are going to enjoy my football. I will do my best to add to what the team has already achieved.

“Your support means everything. I am committed to giving my all for the team and our loyal Sandawana supporters,” he added.

