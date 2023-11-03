Lucas Radebe offers Lyle Foster tips on how to survive EPL

Former Leeds United and Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe has offered some words of advice to Burnley striker Lyle Foster on how to survive and make a name for himself in the English Premier League (EPL).

Radebe, 54, is one of few South African players that had a successful spell in the English top flight, having played for Leeds for 11 successful years from 1994 to 2005.

The Chief, as he was fondly known in West Yorkshire in England, became the first foreign player to captain the club in 1998 and helped them qualify for the UEFA Champions League during the 2000/01 season, where they reached the semi-finals of the competition.

Foster must be grounded and consistent

With Foster currently on the up in his first season in the EPL, Radebe said the 23-year-old needs to be grounded and consistent.

“This is a great opportunity for Lyle because the limelight is on him since he is the only South African player that is playing in the big league,” Radebe told Sunday World this week.

“The first two years [in the EPL] are very important. What he is doing now is great, but he needs that consistency to be able to say that ‘I am not going to be blowing hot and cold, I am going out every week to score goals’ – that is his primary job.

“And then come back to the national team and implement the same mentality that will help Bafana Bafana, and share the information with others, because at the end of the day it is not about the money that comes from playing in a top league.

“I don’t know how Lyle thinks because I haven’t spoken to him, but he seems like a solid youngster who seems focused.”

Despite the Clarets’ struggles since gaining promotion this season, the Bafana international has been a stand-out performer, which led to the club rewarding him with a five-year contract that will see him at Turf Moor until 2028.

Foster is presently Burnley’s top goal scorer with three goals and two assists after 10 league games.

