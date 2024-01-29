Madridtas ready to rumble in Ke Yona Cup

Head coach of Madridtas FC Mashudu “Coolio” Mudau has reacted with mixed emotions after they avoided the giants in the Nedbank Cup’s draw for the last-32 round.

The Limpopo side has been drawn against fellow ABC Motsepe League side D’ General FC of Free State in the draw conducted a week ago.

Madridtas is from Tshifudi, a tiny village outside Thohoyandou better knownfor bare-knuckle boxing known as musangwe.

The third-tier club will be the only team from the lower divisions representing Limpopo in the Nedbank Cup. All the five Limpopo clubs campaigning in the national first division’s Motsepe Championship League have failed to qualify. Mudau said he was looking forward to be drawn against a DStv Premiership side.

“Personally, for me as a coach I was looking forward to be drawn against one of the big three in the elite league such as Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates in the early stages of this competition.

“Not only does playing against these big clubs draw the attention of everyone, but it is also a big platform for the players.

“This is the plaftorm where their skills get exposure in order for them to earn lucrative contracts. Nevertheless, we are happy about drawing a club in our ranks, as that gives us a chance to progress to the next round,” said Mudau. Madritas are still fresh in the ABC Motsepe League after earning promotion last year following five years in football wilderness.

They qualified for the Nedbank Cup last-32 after a narrow 2-1 victory over the SAB Regional League side, P&S Academy.

“Qualifying for the Nedbank Cup shortly after our recent promotion to the ABC Motsepe League is a milestone to us and the financial windfall that comes with it is a morale booster as well. Our presence in the competition should also be seen as a warning that we are not in this competition to add to the numbers,” Mudau added.

Judging by their performance in their first four league matches in the A Stream of Limpopo’s ABC Motsepe League, Mudau and his troops still have a lot to improve on their game. They meet D’General at the Kaizer Sebothelo Stadium in Botshabelo

By Nakampe Lekwadu

