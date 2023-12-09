Makaringe opens up about evolution of his game at Bucs

Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe has opened up about how his game has evolved under coach Jose Riveiro, saying the Spanish international has instilled more discipline and timing to his style of play.

Makaringe is one of the most skillful players in the DStv Premiership, as he is known for his dribbling and offensive play.

However, in recent matches, the 30-year-old has been seen playing in an unfamiliar position, in the right-back, owing to the absence of Bandile Shandu and Thabiso Monyane.

Speaking to the media ahead of their DStv Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night, Makaringe said he has always been prepared to switch positions when he joined the Soweto giants.

“For me playing for Pirates is a great feeling. That alone is enough, no matter the position that I play.

“When my employer employed me, they never told me that I will play a certain position. I was brought in to play for the team and represent the badge.

“We are a well-prepared team, we are always ready for such situations (change of position).

Kasi flavour part of my DNA

The Fortune Teller, as Makaringe is affectionately known, said despite his switch of position, his flair and some kasi flavour is something that will always be a part of his DNA and encouraged by Riveiro.

“The most important thing for me is to always have that will to learn and that is what I have always hoped will remain in my character,” he said.

“So, I keep on learning every time I step onto the field. For me, nothing much has changed in my game. I am still the same Fortune that expresses himself whenever I get an opportunity to play, but with timing. I can’t be dribbling and all that when the team is not winning.

“The freedom of expression is always there, something that the coach encourages us to do. You can see the likes of Tito (Patrick Maswanganyi) and Relebohile [Mofokeng] are always enjoying themselves on the field.”

