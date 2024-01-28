Morocco stand in Bafana’s way of going all the way, says Broos

Having had success and tasted Afcon glory before, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is optimistic that his side has what it takes to go all the way in the competition, but they will have to eliminate the fierce Atlas Lions of Morocco on Tuesday.

South Africa will be in a tug of war for a place in the quarterfinals of the exhilarating 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco at the Stade de San Pédro. Kick-off is at 10 pm (local time).

Ahead of the round of 16 clash, Broos said he would use his Afcon expertise to guide Bafana, and their previous result against the north Africans, where they beat them 2-1 would serve as a confidence booster.

“The impact [of the previous Afcon qualifiers against Morocco] is that if we beat them, then we know we have a chance to play in the final because you know you have beaten a good side and in the next round you avoid a big team,” Broos said.

“You don’t play against Senegal or Ivory Coast, and I don’t want to underestimate Cape Verde or Mauritania, but there is a difference when you play them rather than playing against a team like Morocco.”

Another boost for Broos and Bafana is the fitness of defenders Khuliso Mudau and Mothobi Mvala, who picked up knocks against Tunisia last week.

