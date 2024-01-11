Swallows slapped with heavy R1-million fine by PSL DC

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has slapped Moroka Swallows with a whipping R1-million fine, of which R600,000 is suspended for a period of 24 months.

The ruling comes after the PSL DC found Swallows guilty of failing to honour their DStv Premiership fixtures against Mamelodi Sundonws and Golden Arrows in December last year.

PSL prosecutor Zola Mojavu charged Swallows for misconduct and bringing the league into disrepute – charges that the Dube Birds pleaded guilty to on Thursday morning during the ruling.

“I can confirm that earlier this evening Moroka Swallows football club appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of misconduct, on account of their non-fulfilment of the fixtures, which were scheduled for the 27th and 30th of December 2023, against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows respectively,” Majavu said.

“At the commencement of the proceedings after the charges were put to them, they pleaded guilty, and the league accepted their guilty plea and, in their result, they were convicted accordingly.

Swallows were sanctioned R1-million fine, of which R600,000 is suspended for a period of 24 months, on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence.

In addition, Sundowns and Arrows will both benefit three points on the basis of a walkover.

“With regard to sanction, having listened to the submissions from the two legal representatives on behalf of the League, as well as Moroka Swallows Football Club, the PSL DC returned the following ruling:

“One, in respect of each match that was not honoured, the opponents of Moroka Swallows football club were awarded that match on the basis of a three point and three goals basis, what is referred to as a walkover in football nomenclature,” Majavu added.

“Two, they were further fined a monetary amount of R1 million, of which R600,000 is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence. The balance of R400,000 is to be paid effectively.

“They were further ordered to carry the costs of the seating, which are administratively completed by the league and would be added on to the R400,000 to be paid.

“As an aside, the DC further cautioned Moroka Swallows about the perilous route and fate that may befall them, should they re-offend in that one of the competent assumptions could easily have been a suspension from the league or a total expulsion from the league.

“However, the DC recognised that they pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity and that was accepted in their favour as indicative of remorse.

“The DC further accepted their undertaking that they have learned their lesson and they have put measures in place to ensure that a repeat of this unfortunate incident that could potentially damage the brand of the leak is not repeated. That is how the proceedings were concluded.”

