Mpengesi explains redeployment of Mammila as technical director

Following yet another change in the Chippa United coaching set-up, Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi has explained his reason behind the redeployment of Morgan Mammila as the club’s technical director.

Former SuperSport United development coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September will now steer the sinking Chippa ship as co-coaches for the remainder of the season.

Needless to say, the news did not come as a shock to many football fans, as Mpengesi is famously known for chopping and changing coaches without fear or favour.

Not so long ago, current Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi was in the books of Chippa, first as a technical director and then as an assistant to Mammila.

His time at the club was also brief like many other coaches that have come and gone.

Four wins in 16 games played

The outspoken and flamboyant Mammila only managed to secure four wins in 16 DStv Premiership league games with the Chilli Boys – a misfortune that saw them plummeting to position 13 on the log.

This was reason enough for Mpengesi to rope in Kopo and September.

“In a strategic move to bolster our club’s vision and future, our current head coach [Mammila], who has admirably led the team for 16 games and secured 18 points, will be transitioning into the role of technical director for the remainder of the season,” Mpengesi said in a statement.

“This change allows us to leverage his extensive experience and knowledge in a role that is crucial for the club’s long-term strategy and success.

Wealth of experience

Mpengesi said he welcomes the arrival of Kopo and September, saying that their experience and involvement in the game will come in handy with helping the team move forward and nurture local talent in the Eastern Cape.

“Thabo September, a former professional player, brings a wealth of on-field experience and understanding of the game,” he said.

“Kwanele Kopo, born and bred in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape and renowned as a teacher of the game, offers an unparalleled depth of tactical expertise.

“Together they will lead our team with a focus on nurturing local talent and ensuring the team remains in the Premier Soccer League.

“Our vision goes beyond pursuing top accolades, it’s about empowering the Eastern Cape and its talent.

“We remain dedicated to our motto, ‘The Pride of Eastern Cape’, and we strive to be a cornerstone of this community for decades to come,” he said.

Kopo and September will get their first taste in the Chippa dugout when they meet Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on February 14.

