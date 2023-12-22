Mshini commits future at Chiefs, says his blood is gold and black

Kaizer Chiefs exciting prospect Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo has hinted that he will be committing his future to Amakhosi, saying his blood is gold and black.

This amid speculation that the skillful midfielder is set to sign a long-term contract that will keep him at Amakhosi at least until 2028.

Product of Chiefs Academy

Ngcobo, 24, is a Chiefs academy product who has established himself as one of the best players to graduate from the clubs’ development ranks.

Following his promotion to the first team set up in 2019, Ngcobo was rewarded with the famous jersey number 12. The shirt was donned by Amakhosi legend and midfield maestro Thabo Mooki. Ngcobo had featured in 40 matches in all competitions, including the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly in 2019.

Series of injuries

However, the 24-year-old has since been battling with injuries that have kept him out. He ultimately failed to reach his full potential as one of the most gifted players in the PSL.

Ahead of their clash against Richards Bay on Saturday afternoon, Ngcobo said his only focus will be on helping the team get maximum points.

“I have a contract with Kaizer Chiefs. I’m working hard and I’m focusing on the next game to get three points. And I can say my blood is gold and black,” Ngcobo said. He was speaking during a press conference at the Kaizer Chiefs village on Thursday.

“Yes, I’ve had challenges with some injuries. But now I’m back, focused and I want to make sure I stay fit and play more games.

Well-prepared during recovery

“As I was sitting on the sidelines, I was preparing myself so that when I get a chance to play, I can try and help the team.

“Sometimes I do get that [I’ve not lived up to my potential] but I’m working on my game and trying not to rush too much. I’m working on my game and working on making sure I get where I want to be.”

Ngcobo will be in pole position to start against the Natal Rich Boys. They are set to lock horns in a DStv Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kick-off time is at 3:30pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content