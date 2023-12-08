Mshishi would have flourished in Europe – Sibusiso Zuma

Bafana Bafana and FC Copenhagen legend Sibusiso Zuma would have loved to see Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane playing in Europe, he said, suggesting that he could have flourished abroad.

Zwane, 34, is one of the best players to have graced the football pitch, with his football intelligence, flair, and flamboyance second to none.

Mshishi, as Zwane is affectionately known, is likened to legendary Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Doctor Khumalo – a comparison that is of rarity in the history of local football.

Having left a legacy in Denmark and a statue of his iconic overhead kick goal immortalised outside the Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Zuma believes Zwane is one of the players that could have also left a solid mark in Europe had he afforded an opportunity.

Comfort and lack of drive

“I am not sure what his age is and whether he’d still qualify to still go abroad, but I would have loved to see Mshishi in Europe,” Zuma told Sunday World during the celebration of the German Bundesliga 60th anniversary in Sandton, north of Johannesburg on Thursday night.

“I would have really loved to see that boy playing in Europe.

“Maybe [Monnapule] Saleng as well. I think he has the potential to do well. He obviously still has got a lot to learn and that is why we go to Europe. I also went to Europe to continue improving myself.

“There is a lot of talent in South Africa, there are a lot of guys that can go out there to learn and come back to help our national team.”

On the absence of many local players being exported to the top leagues abroad, Zuma cited comfort and lack of drive as the main reasons.

Meanwhile, Zuma said he was honoured to have received a special invitation to the Bundesliga 60th celebration, adding that he had some of his best days of his career in Germany.

