Mulenga makes dramatic return to AmaZulu  

Augustine Mulenga has made a dramatic return to AmaZulu after a stint with PSL outfit Chippa United.

The 34-year-old played a pivotal role in the club’s historic second-place finish in the DStv Premiership 2020/21 season, and he becomes Usuthu’s second signing in the January transfer window period.

The Zambian has penned a six-month long deal, with an option to renew further. Mulenga’s contributions at the club were instrumental in securing AmaZulu’s qualification for the CAF Champions League the following season, marking a significant milestone for the KwaZulu-Natal-based club.

Reflecting on his return to AmaZulu, the former Orlando Pirates forward said: “If I think about it, of all the clubs that I have played for, I think I’ve enjoyed my career since the time I came here to AmaZulu FC. I didn’t even hesitate about rejoining Usuthu because I enjoyed my football this side. There are friendly people in this city who are very supportive. The supporters have been so amazing, and I wish they would continue like that to support me and the team. I’m looking forward to helping the team continue where they have left off from last year. I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing journey again with AmaZulu.”

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu echoed the excitement surrounding Mulenga’s return: “We are absolutely delighted to have Augustine “Diego” Mulenga back at the club. Everyone knows how sharp he was when he was playing for us. He had many memorable goals and great assists. It’s a pity that he had to leave, but as soon as we were able to get him back at AmaZulu, we did just that. Indeed, Diego is back. We are expecting the old magic from a now matured pair of boots in him. He is very excited to be here, and so we are, and the entire family of AmaZulu must rejoice.”