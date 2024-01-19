Nedbank announces exciting changes, round of 32 confirmed

The Nedbank Cup is back with yet another exciting instalment of the David vs Goliath cup competition, with the round of 32 fixtures all confirmed on Thursday evening.

Nedbank also announced that it will be introducing some exciting prices to be won by the supporters. These include a modified slogan titled “Ke Yona Ya Rona” (it is for all of us).

DStv Premier clubs

Unlike last season, amateur clubs will not be rubbing their hands in glee as most of them were pitted together. Meanwhile, most DStv Premiership sides will also be battling it out against each other.

Reigning champions Orlando Pirates will be out to defend their title. They were drawn against minnows from the Safa Mpumalanga division – a team that is yet to be confirmed.

During the Nedbank Cup tournament launch in Sandton, on top of the new slogan, Nedbank announced an added prize money to be won by the supporters of the winners of the competition.

New slogan, big prizes for fans

The winners will walk away with R7-million. Fans of the winning side will be competing for a staggering R5-million that is up for grabs.

“This year the fans of the team that is going to [win will] get their share of R5-million,” said Khensani Nobanda, group executive of marketing and communications at Nedbank.

“At the end of the Nedbank Cup, 25 fans will each get R200,000. To do that you have to open a Nedbank account and take part in the activities per round.

Free marketing for small businesses

“Also, what’s really nice is that we are going to take eight small businesses that bank with Nedbank and put them on the jerseys of the teams. This is so that we can market South African small businesses.

“When we say, ‘Ke Yona Ya Rona’, we really want it to be a cup for the people.”

Nedbank Cup last 32 fixtures:

NB La Masia vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy

JDR Stars vs Hungry Lions

SuperSport United vs Cape Town City

Pretoria University vs Cape Town Spurs

Maritzburg United vs Paarl United

SAFA Mpumalanga* vs Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC vs Pretoria Callies

Highlands Park vs Sekhukhune United

AmaZulu vs Royal AM

NC Professional vs Chippa United

Platinum City Rovers vs Moroka Swallows

Richards Bay vs Polokwane City

FC Ravens vs Spain FC

General vs Madridtas

Kaizer Chiefs vs Milford FC

