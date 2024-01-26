Orlando Pirates’ star Thembinkosi Lorch joins Mamelodi Sundowns

Premier Soccer League (PSL) big spenders Mamelodi Sundowns made the biggest January transfer window acquisition when they signed Orlando Pirates star player Thembinkosi Lorch on Friday night.

The Buccaneers made the groundbreaking announcement, which sent shocking waves across the SA football fraternity on their website in the last minute of the transfer window period, which closes at Friday midnight.

Lorch, a former PSL Player of the Season, was Pirates’ signature player over the years, but has made a little contribution to the Sea Robbers’ camp due to injuries and some off the field problems in recent times.

He joins the star-studded Sundowns side that has completed the signing of Argentinian star Matias Esquivel and defender Zuko Mdunyelwa.

Sundowns are sending a strong warning to rivals after also bringing on board Tashreeq Matthews from Swedish club IK Sirius.

Reads the Pirates statement on the club’s website: “Thembinkosi Lorch is to leave Orlando Pirates Football Club after a discussion between the chairman Irvin Khoza and the Mamelodi Sundowns hierarchy.

“The Club thanks “Nyoso” for his immense contribution by adding another page in the history of the club. We wish him and his family well in his future sporting pursuit.”

This is a developing story…

