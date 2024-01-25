Pirates confirm two new signings, part ways with Eva Nga

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have officially confirmed the signing of Thalente Mbatha and Thabiso Lebitso on Thursday.

Mbatha joins the Buccaneers on an initial six-month loan deal with an option for purchase at the end of the season from SuperSport United, while Lebitso put a pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Chippa United.

“Joining Orlando Pirates is a significant milestone in my career. I am eager to make a meaningful contribution to the team’s success,” Lebitso told the club’s website.

Mbatha also expressed his excitement to be joining Pirates, saying that he is eager to start his new chapter at the club.

“I’m thrilled to be here and can’t wait to start playing. I see this as a golden opportunity and intend to make the most of it,” Mbatha said.

Meanwhile, Pirates confirmed that they have reached a mutual agreement for the departure of Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga.

Nga leaves the Sea Robbers after an unsuccessful one-and-a-half seasons stint with the club.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to him for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours,” Pirates said in a statement.

The departure of Nga also made way for Tshegofatso Mabasa, who returns to Pirates following the expiry of loan spell at Moroka Swallows.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) January transfer window is set to close on Friday midnight.

