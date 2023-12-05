Pirates strike down the Birds in vintage Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates have moved inside the top eight of the DStv Premiership following their 2-0 win over rivals Moroka Swallows during vintage Soweto Derby at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Pirates returned to winning ways after their goalless draw against Richards Bay, while it was back-to-back defeats in Soweto derbies for Swallows, after losing 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs a week ago.

The result means that the Dube Birds dropped once more on the log standing and now find themselves sitting on number seven with 18 points – just below Pirates, who climbed up to number six with 19 points.

Bucs coach Jose Riveiro went with the same 3-4-3 formation from the previous game against Richards Bay, where he used three central defenders, a double pivot central midfield – with Fortune Makaringe and Deon Hotto providing width as two fullbacks on the night.

Riveiro’s opposite number, Steve Komphela, went with a classic 4-4-2, with the hope to catch the Buccaneers on a counterattack as they adapt to their new style of play of building from the back.

Most of the first half did not see many chances being created, with both sides seemingly sticking to the game plan of trying to keep possession.

The first goal finally came late in the opening half, when Evidence Makgopa found struck in the 40th minute. He was sent through by Vincent Pule’s assist but the lanky forward still had to outpace the Swallows defence before striking for goal. Pule provided the pass after capitalising on a misplaced pass by Swallows midfielder Dumisani Zuma. As expected, the second half was relatively quick and had a lot of energy in it, as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

Own goal

It did, however, not come as the Sea Robbers doubled their lead in the 72nd minute, thanks to an own goal from Sipho Sibiya. He could not deal with a cross from substitute Monnapule Saleng.

Saleng made an instant impact, as he came off the bench to haunt his former side.

Pirates will now shift their focus onto their next game against Carling Black Label Knockout finalists TS Galaxy on Saturday.

Komphela and his Dube Birds will entertain SuperSport United on Friday at the Dobsonville Stadium.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content