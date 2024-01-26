Pitso entrusted with tough task of saving Abha from relegation

Pitso Mosimane, the recently appointed coach of Abha FC, says he is excited to be back in Saudi Arabia and is looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.

This comes after Sunday World reported on Thursday that the most decorated South African coach has secured a new coaching position with Abha, a Saudi Pro League team, for a four-month contract.

“I can confirm to you that coach Pitso officially signed with Saudi Arabian club Abha FC on Thursday,” MT Sports MD Moira Tlhagale exclusively told Sunday World.

“Coach Pitso will be returning to the Gulf and has signed a four-month contract with the team until the end of the season.

“His mandate is clear, and that is to ensure that Abha survives relegation and plays in the Pro League again next season.”

Honoured to be back in the Gulf

Speaking following the deal’s completion, Mosimane said he is honoured to be back in the Gulf and to have been given the responsibility of keeping the team from being relegated.

“I am happy to be returning to Saudi Arabia with an exciting challenge awaiting,” Mosimane said in a statement.

“Abha Club was playing in the third division just four seasons ago, so their ascent to the Saudi Pro League has been quite rapid.

“Now that the club faces its toughest challenge yet, I am honoured that the board has entrusted me with the task of keeping the team in the Pro League.”

Mosimane returns to Saudi Arabia after a fruitful time with Al Ahli Jeddah, where he secured their automatic promotion to the Saudi Pro League by winning the Yelo League championship.

Abha is currently languishing in the relegation zone at number 17 on the log.

Mosimane and his coaching staff will be expected to produce results right away in order to fulfil their mission, as there are 15 games remaining in the Pro League season.

His first league game will be at home against Al-Taawoun on February 15.

