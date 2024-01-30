Players return to Swallows but Komphela’s nowhere to be seen 

Nigerian international goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is one of the 11 players that Moroka Swallows has re-signed, despite the uncertainty surrounding head coach Steve Komphela‘s future at the club.

Swallows dismissed 22 players early this month on the basis that they got involved in an illegal strike.

Akpeyi’s agent, Minenhle Mkhize of Dream Sports Agency, confirmed the former Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United goalkeeper is back at Swallows.

“We had a fruitful meeting with Swallows management. He is happy that he has been given an improved offer. Like he has always done, he is committed to helping the team get out of this quagmire,” said Mkhize.

He said Akpeyi turned down an offer from the relegation-threatened Cape Town Spurs. “Coach Ernst Middendorp [of Spurs] rates Daniel highly, having previously worked with him at Chiefs and Chippa. Unfortunately, he politely turned them down because his family is settled in Johannesburg, and since Swallows have shown love to him, he felt it wise to remain in Johannesburg,” said Mkhize.

Sources said another player spotted at Swallows training on Tuesday was midfielder Tlakusani Mthethwa, but Komphela was nowhere to be seen. Taking care of proceedings were assistant coaches Musa Nyatama and Ditheko Mototo. Sunday World reported about Komphela’s imminent exit as he is gatvol with the endless problems at the club.

It is alleged that Komphela no longer wants to remain with the club because of the shenanigans that have engulfed the beleaguered club.

After the club’s shock decision to dismiss 22 players, the situation put Komphela in a fix and under pressure.

Attempts to reach chairman David Mogashoa proved futile, and CEO Sipho Xulu said he was in a meeting but blue-ticked our message.

