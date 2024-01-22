Premiership stars shine at 2023 Afcon 

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is well underway and the DStv Premiership is well represented, with some of its stars already putting up a show on the biggest stage of the continental showpiece.

Apart from Bafana Bafana, Namibia has more players with a total of 10 plying their trade in the South African Premier Soccer League.

All the South Africa-based players who have featured at the Afcon so far have displayed majestic performances for their respective national teams – showing why the DStv Premiership is ranked among the top six leagues on the continent.

Sunday World looks at some of the DStv Premiership stars who are starring at this year’s Afcon edition:

Richard Ofori: (Ghana/Orlando Pirates)

The Buccaneers’ goalkeeper did not have the greatest start to his Afcon campaign with Ghana, as they were stunned by Islanders Cape Verde.

Ofori was unfortunate to be at the heart of things when their defensive blunder in stoppage time cost them a point in their Group B opening match.

Despite not being a regular starter at Pirates, Ofori happens to be the most trusted in goals and with the captain’s armband by coach Christ Hughton.

Peter Shalulile: (Namibia/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Namibia is led by one of the best strikers in Africa. Shalulile is yet to register a goal in the Afcon, but the Sundowns talisman was instrumental in Namibia’s historic moment when they recorded their first ever Afcon win against Tunisia.

The DStv Premiership back to-back golden boot winner is said to have chastised himself for missing clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities.

However, Shalulile has promised to find his goal-scoring boots again in the next coming games.

Edmilson Dove: (Mozambique/Kaizer Chiefs)

Edmilson Dove and his Mozambique entourage stepped up against the big boys of Egypt when they almost walked away with maximum points.

Mozambique were held to a 2-2 draw after they conceded a late penalty, which was converted by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Dove is an integral part of the Mozambique defence. His experience and discipline in defence will be key going forward in the competition.

Roderick Kabwe: (Zambia/Sekhukhune United)

The Babina Noko versatile midfielder was in the starting line-up for the Zambian side that opened its Afcon account on a positive note with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo midweek.

Kabwe played at left-back position for Zambia and defended better than expected against a vigorous Congolese attack.

Deon Hotto: (Namibia/Orlando Pirates)

The name of Deon Hotto will now be a household name and live forever among Namibians after steering them to their first ever Afcon win against Tunisia. The Pirates winger scored the winning goal in stoppage time after a world-class assist from Black Leopards attacker Bethuel Muzeu.

Ali Badra Sangare: (Ivory Coast/Sekhukhune United)

Despite missing out on the opening matches of the Afcon, Sangare is probably enjoying being back on home soil.

Unlike the previous Afcon tournament, where Sangare was the number one goalkeeper for the Elephants, this year, the Sekhukhune shot stopper has seen himself dropping down the pecking order behind Yahia Fofana.

Stanley Nwabili: (Nigeria/Chippa United)

Stanley Nwabili was surprisingly the preferred man in goals by Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro against all odds ahead of European-based Francis Uzoho.

Nwabili takes over the reins from veteran goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi as Nigeria’s number one.

