Rockets book date with Stellies in Carling Knockout Cup final

TS Galaxy have booked themselves a date in the Carling Black Label Knockout final with Stellenbosch FC after edging past AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Galaxy beat AmaZulu 3-2 in the second semi-final thanks to an early first-half goal from Lehlohonolo Mojela.

Higor Vidal scored the second goal from the spot kick and the winner came from Samir Nurkovic.

On the AmaZulu scoresheet, the striking duo of Augustine Kwem and Junior Dion found the back of the net in the dying stages of the game, but their hard work was not enough to see Usuthu level the score and possibly march on to the final against Stellies.

Mojela was voted man-of-the-match by the supporters, which saw him taking home a hefty R100 000 prize money.

The former Casric Stars player hit the back of the net two minutes into the game and won the Rockets a penalty that was converted by Vidal.

Goal-scoring chances

AmaZulu had numerous goal-scoring chances to level matters, and even seal a victory. However, their wastefulness in front of goal cost them the game.

Usuthu will feel hard done by the referee, who denied them what seemed like a clear penalty in the second-half of the match, when a cross by Abbubaker Mobara struck the arm of Galaxy defender Kganyane Letsoenyo inside the box.

Galaxy will now meet Stellenbosch in what is expected to be a thrilling final of the inaugural Carling Knockout competition.

Stellies cemented their place in the final after cruising past Richards Bay.

The Cape winelands side walloped the Rich Boys 3-0 in the first semi-final encounter played at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The finalists will lock horns in the next two weeks on December 16 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where they will clash to become the first team to lift the Carling Knockout trophy.

