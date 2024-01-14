SA refereeing has regressed – Hlungwani

Retired Fifa referee Victor Hlungwani has raised concerns about the thin representation of South African officials at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, saying the deterioration of SA’s refereeing is alarming.

Apart from Bafana Bafana, referee Abongile Tom will be the only on-field match official that will be flying the South African flag in Ivory Coast.

Akhona Makalima will also be representing SA at the Afcon, but she will only officiate in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) booth.

