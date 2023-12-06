Saleng is not having the best time of his career – Jose Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has explained why Monnapule Saleng’s career has taken a dip in the last couple of months.

Saleng rose to prominence last season and scooped various awards in the Premier Soccer League and at the Buccaneers’ club awards.

However, he has been struggling to reclaim his place in the starting line-up.

Against Moroka Swallows on Tuesday night, Saleng, just seconds after he was introduced, turned it on and forced an own-goal from the Swallows defenders.

His magic almost created another goal after he connected with Zakhele Lepasa, however, his header went across the goal posts.

Pirates won the original Soweto derby 2-0 via a goal from Evidence Makgopa and an own goal by Swallows’ Sipho Sibiya.

They leapfrogged into the top-eight bracket having moved from number nine to six on the DStv Premiership log table. They have now recorded 19 points after 12 rounds of matches.

Competition is intense

“It was a very tactical first-half, we tried to fight each other but there was low rhythm,” said Riveiro.

“They tried to control the rhythm by delaying play in the first-half and it was boring, and not much action in the penalty boxes, except for only in the middle of the pitch.

“Overall, three points are important, we are happy with the result, and we are happy with the performance. It was not our best game, we can do better.

“The competition in the group is high and is wild sometimes. There’s time, there’s competition and games for everybody in football if you want to play.”

The coach explained further: “If a player from the bench is not coming with the right motivation and understanding that the last 10 minutes are important for the team and for him as well, he will need to be prepared in the next time.

“But I am happy with the contribution from the bench, happy for Saleng. He’s not having the best time of his career, but he came from the bench and contributed with good action that luckily ended in a goal.

“I think it was an own-goal, if I’m not mistaken.”

Pirates will now face Carling Knockout cup finalists TS Galaxy on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content