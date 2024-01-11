Soweto giants Chiefs, Pirates secure new sponsorship deal

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have partnered with SuperSportBet as their new official sports betting partner.

SuperSportBet, which is under SuperSport, was officially launched on January 5.

The strategic collaboration between SuperSport’s innovative betting platform and the Soweto giants aims to deliver an unparalleled sports-betting experience for fans.

Irvin Khoza, chairman of Orlando Pirates, expressed his enthusiasm about the historic partnership, stating: “The SuperSportBet partnership is a testament to the shared commitment of Orlando Pirates, SuperSport, KingMakers, and the MultiChoice Group to elevate the sports-betting experience for fans across South Africa.

“As a football club anchored in a rich heritage with a loyal and passionate following, the partnership is an opportunity to further build on our fans’ footballing experiences.”

Kaizer Motaung, chairman of Kaizer Chiefs, commented: “We are elated that this strong partnership gives us an opportunity to elevate the experiences we intend to bring to our supporters.

“This partnership with SuperSportBet will give us an opportunity to reward fans and have them participate in the game they love so much.

“We are looking forward to this new chapter with SuperSportBet as our partner.”

Exclusive magazine show

In addition to the partnership announcement, SuperSportBet is gearing up for the premiere of its exclusive magazine show on January 19.

The show promises to provide in-depth analysis, expert commentary, and behind-the-scenes access, creating an all-embracing experience for fans.

CEO of SuperSport Rendani Ramovha said: “SuperSportBet is a pivotal part of our platform-based business strategy.

“The partnership with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs solidifies our commitment to delivering top-notch sports entertainment to our viewers.

“The magazine show is an exciting addition to our platform, offering fans a deeper connection to the sports they love.

“It’s a celebration of sports and betting, and we can’t wait to share it with our audiences.”

Join the winning team

SuperSportBet invites sports fans, the betting fraternity, and sports lifestyle enthusiasts to join the winning team.

With a focus on inclusivity, global sporting excitement, exclusive bonus bets, and responsible gambling SuperSportBet is set to become the preferred destination for sports enthusiasts.

Barrie Swart, general manager for SuperSportBet, added: “We are backed by champions and are proud to have partnered with such iconic South African football brands.

“We look forward to bringing fans even closer to the teams and games they love.”

