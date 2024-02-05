Swallows now rocked by late coaching staff salaries

The Moroka Swallows fiasco seems to be far from ending, as it has emerged that the salaries of technical team members have also not been paid by the club.

This comes on the back of the recent problems that have engulfed the beleaguered club regarding player salaries that have not been paid by the club for months.

Sources close to the situation have revealed to Sunday World that despite the Dube Birds managing to pay players their outstanding salaries, they are yet to settle the salaries owed to their coaching staff.

The shocking news comes shortly after the South African Players Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe confirmed that the issues surrounding unpaid salaries at Swallows have stretched over to the coaching staff as well.

The coaches are said to have not contested the matter out of fear of being fired.

“We can confirm that [the salary challenges] are stretched to the rest of the staff at Swallows,” Gaoshubelwe told the media recently.

Swallows have since retained a portion of the 22 players who were released by the club after renegotiating their contracts.

Efforts to get comment from club chairman David Mogashoa were not successful as his phone was not answered.

