United coach Gavin Hunt gives Khama Billiat thumbs down

Khama Billiat’s search for a club continues after he was told to stop training with SuperSport United.

Hopes were high that the Pretoria-based team would sign the former Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder since it emerged that he had been training with the club.

United’s captain and Billiat’s Zimbabwean homeboy, Onismor Bhasera, even expressed his wish for the club to sign him.

However, it has since been revealed that just after three days of training, coach Gavin Hunt has decided against adding the 33-year-old player to his roster.

Billiat was nowhere to be seen during a training session on Monday.

United CEO Stan Mathews confirmed the latest developments.

“We are not going to sign him, so it’s pointless to continue training,” said Mathews in response to a Sunday World question.

It is not clear why Hunt excused the former international from bothering to report for a mini-camp anymore, but sources suspect rustiness as one of the main reasons.

Going AWOL

The former Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns star has been kicking his heels in frustration since leaving Amakhosi under mysterious circumstances in June 2023.

With his future at the Chiefs uncertain since his contract expired on June 30, the Glamour Boys issued a statement that left fans dumbfounded, saying Billiat had gone AWOL (absent without leave).

“Following the expiry of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs contract on June 30, 2023, the club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi, said Chiefs in a statement.

“However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer.

“Billiat was last seen at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on June 29 and has not answered any of the calls or messages sent to him by the club.

“The team is currently in camp with all the players, yet Billiat, who is also expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and is currently nowhere to be found.”

Since leaving Chiefs, the former 2016 PSL Footballer of the Season and CAF Champions League winner has been linked with Cape Town City and some clubs in north Africa, but nothing has materialised.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content