Usuthu gun for Sundowns’ scalp in much-anticipated thriller

AmaZulu FC will be looking to do the impossible and get the better of Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership fixture at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Usuthu need to get back to winning ways after suffering two successive defeats across all competitions recently.

They find themselves in 11th place in the league standings, the same points tally as TS Galaxy and Chippa United.

A win for Usuthu will see the KwaZulu-Natal-based club climb to position eight on the log.

Sundowns are positioned on top of the table after winning their last five matches in the DStv Premiership.

The match promises to be a mouth-watering clash.

AmaZulu defender Mbongeni Gumede lauded Usuthu fans for their support, noting that their backing lifts the players’ confidence.

“I urge the supporters to come out in their numbers because I know we are going to entertain them with the kind of football that we play,” he said.

Gumede emphasised that the team will go into the match well-prepared, as they are aware that Sundowns play with determination.

Suspended, injured players

AmaZulu will be without striker Augustine Chidi Kwem, who is serving a suspension. Their right-back Thembela Sikhakhane also remains sidelined due to injury.

Sundowns will miss the presence of Bongani Zungu, who is also suspended, and Rushine de Reuck will be absent after picking up an injury.

Hardworking Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise said: “We want to stretch the gap when it comes to points in the league.

“There are a few teams that are slightly behind us, so we will try to ensure that they don’t surpass us.

“Their run has not been that great in the league, so heading into this encounter, they will want to go all out and redeem themselves by beating us. They are also playing at home, which will boost their confidence.

“We will, however, not allow them to walk away with the three points because we are also looking to collect the maximum points.

“We have laid some objectives, so we will ensure that we have a great game and win.”

LAST 10 LEAGUE RESULTS:

2018/19 AmaZulu 3-3 Sundowns

2018/19 Sundowns 0-2 AmaZulu

2019/20 Sundowns 1-0 AmaZulu

2019/20 AmaZulu 0-3 Sundowns

2020/21 Sundowns 4-3 AmaZulu

2020/21 AmaZulu 0-0 Sundowns

2021/22 Sundowns 1-0 AmaZulu

2021/22 AmaZulu 1-0 Sundowns

2022/23 Sundowns 1-0 AmaZulu

2022/23 AmaZulu 2-2 Sundowns

