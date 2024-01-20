‘We are ready to fight and confident we will beat Namibia’

Ahead of a crucial brawl between South Africa and Namibia, defender Khuliso Mudau says the team is ready to fight. He said they are confident that they will get a positive result against their neighbours.

Group E second round

Bafana Bafana and the Brave Warriors will be battling it out for maximum points in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group E second round of matches. This will be at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Sunday night. Kick off time is at 10pm (SA time).

Bafana will want to redeem themselves by getting maximum points against Namibia following their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mali on Tuesday.

Mudau, who played full 90 minutes in the first game, said the team is revved up and eying nothing less than three points against the Namibians.

Team is motivated

“Everyone [in the team] is motivated to play tomorrow’s match. Because we know how Namibia plays and their players,” Mudau said during a press conference in Korhogo, Ivory Coast on Saturday.

“It won’t be an easy game. It’s going to be a fight because they will obviously come with a spirit of wanting to beat us as their neighbours.

“But we are also equally ready to give them a fight and I am confident that we can win the game.”

Coach Hugo Broos shared the same sentiment as his star defender. He said that the mood levels in the camp have heightened after their setback in their Afcon opener.

Morale heightened despite defeat

“The morale is good [in camp]. It was minus 10 on Tuesday after the game against Mali. Everyone was really down because we had a good feeling about that game. Also the manner in which we lost it,” Broos said.

“I will repeat, we played a good game. But Mali took advantage of our mistakes twice and the game was finished.

“We are now ready again to go for it. The team is ready. And we are confident that we will try to win that game tomorrow.”

