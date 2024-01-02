Sundowns striker Shalulile scores more goals than Messi in 2023

Prolific Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile banged in more goals in 2023 than FIFA World Cup winner and multiple Ballon’Dor recipient Lionel Messi.

The Namibian international also scored more goals than Athletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski in the same period.

According to statistics for the Men’s World Best Goalscorer 2023 released by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), Shalulile scored 29 goals for both club and country in the 2023 calendar year.

Forward maestros Messi, Griezmann and Lewandowski scored 28 goals each in 2023 for their respective clubs and national teams.

Shalulile occupied the 45th spot on the rankings of the players with the most number of goals for 2023.

Shalulile shared the spot with Uruguayan international Luis Suárez, who scored 29 goals as well for both club and country.

Back home in South Africa, Shalulile is a three-time winner of the Premier Soccer League top goal scorer award, also known as the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot Award, after having scooped the award during the 2019-2020, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 premiership seasons.

The lanky talisman will also be part of the Namibian national team squad that will be participating in this year’s 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations tournament to held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

National team top goal scorer

Shalulile is the Brave Warriors’ all-time leading top goal scorer with 16 goals.

Meanwhile, Portuguese captain and Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo won the Men’s World Best Goalscorer 2023 IFFH award as he finished the year 2023 as the international top goal scorer with 54 goals for both club and country.

French striker Kylian Mbappé and England striker Harry Kane came second after they scored 52 goals in 2023 for their respective clubs and countries.

Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland came third after he managed to score 50 goals in 2023.

