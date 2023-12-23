SuperSport indigenous languages commentators cry foul

Commercial broadcaster SuperSport is being accused by indigenous languages football commentators of “ill-treatment”. This is while their colleagues who broadcast in English are said to be treated superior as they are entitled to some benefits.

Different indigenous languages

The pay-television company has freelance broadcast contracts with their football commentators. Zama Masondo, Veli Khumalo, Phumlani Miya and Reggie Ndlovu provide IsiZulu commentary. Arnold Rankonko, Baba Mthethwa and Maphale Moloi broadcast in Sesotho. Tshepo Maimane does Setswana commentary.

Since the start of the current season, they no longer broadcast live from stadiums but in the channel’s studios in Randburg. Only English commentators like Mark Gleeson and Kevin Evans and analysts like Teko Modise and William Shongwe get to travel to stadiums.

The station said it was on a cost-cutting mission as there will be less bookings of flights, accommodation and rental cars.

Unfair treatment

But what irks the indigenous languages commentators is the discrimination against some of them. Studio presenters like Thomas Mlambo and Carol Tshabalala are provided with access cards to buy food while they are not even provided with water bottles in the commentary booth.

“This working arrangement is awkward and causing unnecessary division amongst us at the station. We are left to fend for ourselves. What puzzles many is that according to MultiChoice survey, the indigenous languages commentaries enjoy good ratings compared to English commentary. But we are treated like nobodies,” said one commentator on condition of anonymity.

They also viewed the new contracts given to them at the beginning of December as a “take or leave it” gesture.

Raw deal, non-negotiable contracts

“That’s because we were not afforded a chance to negotiate the six-months contracts. However, I can reliably tell you our English commentating guys get R2, 500 as travelling allowance.”

They also claim to be given a raw deal on advertising endorsements, while others get paid for doing gigs for betting companies. “We get absolutely nothing from doing those adverts. While others are privileged to negotiate their deals.”

SuperSport keeping mum

Sbu Mjikeliso from SuperSport communications department sent a written response via email. “It is not SuperSport’s practice to comment on employee, contractor or supplier relations in public,” he wrote.

“The company has well-established lines of communication with people providing services to us. [There they can] raise any queries, complaints or grievances which they might have.”

On allegations that the vernacular commentators were given six-month “take it or leave it” it contracts, the channel refused to respond. “Again, the company does not comment on employee, contractor or supplier relations in public.”

On the issue of adverts endorsements where some freelancers claim they do ads for free while others get paid like the ones doing work for Hollywood, the channel would not comment. “The company is not in a position to comment on behalf of another company.”

