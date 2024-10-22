Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, wife Rachel announce their divorce

Siyamthanda Kolisi, the flanker and captain for the Springboks, and his wife Rachel Kolisi have announced their divorce.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, the couple, who have been married for eight years, revealed their separation.

The couple posted a statement claiming that they will be co-parenting their two children and that they ended their relationship peacefully.

Divorce is amicable, couple says

“We wanted to share some important news with you. After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage,” said the statement.

The statement further explains that the decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding. And that this is the best path forward for both of them.

“While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known.

“We will also continue working together on the Foundation that means so much to us. And we are grateful for the love, understanding, and support you’ve shown us. We kindly ask for your respect as we navigate this transition.”

The two tied the knot at an A-list Boland wedding in the Western Cape in 2016.

The news of their separation comes after Kolisi returned home from France. He has just left Racing 92, a French professional rugby union club based in the Hauts-de-Seine department, Paris.

Just returned from France stint

Kolisi ended his association with the French club to rejoin the Sharks in Durban. This ended months of speculation over his future at club level.

The South African professional rugby union player currently captains the South Africa national team. He formerly played for the Stormers and (French) Racing 92. Kolisi currently plays for Sharks in the URC. He generally plays as a flanker and a loose forward.