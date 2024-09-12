Stage is set for Miss World SA in Sun City next month

The Miss World South Africa pageant will be held in Sun City, Pilanesburg, in the North West on October 5.

Rich Mkhondo, Miss World South Africa’s spokesperson, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Carol Bouwer, the licence holder of the Miss World South Africa and president of Miss World South Africa, said that she was excited about the pageant’s second edition.

“The finalists are just sublime, and we wish them all success as we know they are primed to be successful leaders of the future,” said Bouwer.

According to Bouwer, the winner of the pageant will represent South Africa at the Miss World finals in February next year.

She stated that a London-based organization will soon announce the Miss World venue.

The 10 finalists:

Nande Mabala, 26, a model, social and media entrepreneur from Cape Town, Western Cape;

Lynique Odendaal, 22, a music therapist from Wonderboom, Pretoria, Gauteng;

Tshiamo Setlhare, 26, an occupational therapist from Mahikeng, North West;

Neo Nkhumane, 22, a communications lecturer at North-West University;

Ximiyeto Makhubele, 21, a tech developer from Giyani, Limpopo;

Romanda Hombir, 25, a clinical audiologist from Gauteng;

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, 18, a digital and marketing executive from Pretoria, Gauteng;

Amber Marais, 22, from Bloemfontein, Free State;

Thembelihle Mnguni, a 25-year-old model and electrical engineering student from KwaZulu-Natal and

Jesmika Singh, 25, is a University of Cape Town masters student from Kwazulu-Natal.

Beauty with a purpose

Miss World, the 72-year-old global organisation that will soon announce the date and venue of the finals, has used the “beauty with a purpose” ethos to raise money for organisations that support disadvantaged and disabled children and other deserving causes.

Recently, Mia le Roux from Cape Town in the Western Cape was crowned Miss South Africa 2024 at the spectacular 66th pageant finale held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

Tickets for the Miss World South Africa are available on https://www.quicket.co.za.

