Stage play on Winnie Mandela’s life draws harsh criticism

The Cry of Winnie Mandela, a recent stage production, has drawn criticism from the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela family.

The play depicts the life of the late ANC struggle stalwart and is currently being performed at Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre.

The production’s opening night was on January 29, and the closing night is on February 15. It had previously been performed for three weeks at Johannesburg’s Market Theatre.

Winnie, played by the well-known actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, is joined by Siyasanga Papu, Rami Chuene, Ayanda Sibisi, Les Made, and Pulane Rampoana.

However, not everyone is happy, as the struggle stalwart’s family asserted that the family was not made aware of the production.

Family blasts theatre houses

Madikizela-Mandela’s nephew, Thembelani Madikizela, said: “We were never informed nor consulted about this play.

“Therefore I don’t know it, and I’ve never seen it; nobody informed us that Winnie’s name is or would be used in such a play.

“We’re not complaining, and we’re not against it, but it’d have been nice if we were informed about it.

“On the other hand, Winnie had children and grandchildren; perhaps they’re aware of this stage play.”

According to a joint statement from The Market Theatre and Baxter Theatre, a member of the Madikizela family went to one of the performances.

“This production was first staged a year ago at The Market Theatre, where it opened to great success, alongside a concert in tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela that was attended by the family and that was organised in partnership with Gandhi Baai and Siphelele Madikizela,” said Fahiem Stellenboom from Baxter Theatre.

“After the production’s run at The Baxter, the stage adaptation of the novel will have a return season at The Market Theatre.”

We know nothing about this play

The spokesperson for the Madikizela family, Zangoxolo Madikizela, dismissed the statement.

He said: “Sphelele passed away, so they cannot use him as their shield. Secondly, Sphelele might have attended the show, but he was definitely not representing the Madikizela family.

“He could not have represented the family because there are rightful people who’d attend to such matters.

“So as Winnie’s family, we know nothing about the stage play. A courtesy communication would have gone a long way.”

The stage play was adapted from a novel, The Cry of Winnie Mandela, by renowned academic and author Professor Njabulo Ndebele.

It was later turned into a stage play by Alex Burger, and it was directed by Momo Matsunyane.

Zondwa Mandela, Madikizela-Mandela’s grandson, was unable to confirm or deny familiarity with this play.

“I can’t confirm or deny anything; just send an email, and we will respond,” he said.

However, he never responded to this publication’s emails, despite numerous reminders.

Legal expert Advocate Lindani Phungula said the Market and Baxter have done nothing wrong legally.

“It would be unfortunate if the Madikizela family wasn’t informed. As the family of Winnie they deserve that respect.

“But legally speaking, Baxter Theatre and the Market Theatre did nothing wrong by staging this play. In fact they’re keeping her legacy alive. Besides, the information was already in the public domain and therefore the family does not have any exclusive rights. The story has been told over and over again,” said Lindani.

