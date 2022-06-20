Stage two power blackouts back after a short reprieve

Rolling power blackouts are back following a brief period of relief, Eskom announced on Monday, saying stage-two load-shedding will resume at 5pm to 10pm.

The blackouts, said the power utility, would be rolled out until Thursday evening.

Load-shedding is implemented as a last resort to protect the national grid, said Eskom in a statement, citing the continuous shortage of generation capacity.

“Eskom will continue to monitor the system and implement any changes as required. We expect to return as many of these units to service over the next few days. We also expect to rely on the use of emergency generating reserves to limit the stage of load-shedding during this period,” it said.

“Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks.”

