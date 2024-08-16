Stanley Leshabane not remorseful for his wife’s murder

Murder accused Stanley Leshabane stunned the Limpopo High Court sitting in Polokwane on Thursday when he said he was feeling no remorse for the murder of his estranged wife, Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane.

“I cannot be remorseful for a crime I didn’t commit. But I feel pity for the death of the mother of my children” said Leshabane.

He is already found guilty by Judge Geriet Muller for orchestrating the killing of his wife and her business ally, Tebogo Mphuti.

Leshabane, during the mitigation of sentence hearing, still insisted that he had no role in the mafia-style execution of the two women.

The incident happened on October 10 2020 in as Polokwane industrial site. There, the two businesswomen were sprayed with a hail of bullets, killing them instantly.

Leshabane and his other three accused have been found guilty of all charges. They were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He insists he’s innocent, despite compelling evidence

Despite compelling evidence against him, Leshabane insists that he has no involvement in his wife’s murder.

This against the backdrop of his statement in which he confirmed to have paid the hitmen R5,000. He paid them to follow his wife to Polokwane and further promised to pay them R60,000 once the job was completed.

He said even though his marriage was on its moribund, he never felt the urge to end his wife’s life.

In his mitigation, Leshabane pleaded for leniency, saying his health has deteriorated since his arrest four years ago.

Leshabane said he has been suffering from hypertension and other cardiac complications.

“My incarceration has had a severe impact on my health,” he said.

“My lengthy stay in prison has also affected a lot of people who depend on me financially. One of my kids has dropped out of school because I was unable to pay school fees.”

His co-accused are Ndondo Buthelezi, John Zulu, Bhekumuzi Phiyose, and Thembelani Dlamini. They have also pleaded for lesser sentences.

Mabusela-Leshabane’s sister, Peggy Mafojane, said the family was disappointed by Leshabane’s lack of remorse and empathy.

Family disappointed at lack of remorse

“As a family, we are disappointed by his attitude and refusal to own up to his wrongdoings. His role in the brutal killing of my sister has left emotional scars on her two minor children.

“The teenagers are now suffering post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of losing their mother in that cruel manner. The fact that their mother’s killing was planned by their father just makes them even sadder. They cried uncontrollably during the tombstone unveiling. And it seems this lack of remorse by their father is going to leave permanent scars on their hearts.”

Leshabane’s step son, Ketetsi Leshabane, confirmed that the couple had marital problems. He said that forced the accused to leave their Midrand house.

“There were talks of divorce, but one thing for sure is that my father was not abusive. He would remain calm, but what triggered him to act in such a cruel manner is still a mystery. [My father] killed my mother and now I’m left with the responsibility of raising my two teenage siblings. My younger brother and sister are 15 and 13 [years old] respectively. Though I am employed, the responsibility of parenthood was the least I expected at this juncture” said Ketetsi.

Leshabane and his co-accused will be sentenced on Friday.

